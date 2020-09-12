Delhi

HC reduces no. of Benches holding physical hearings

The Delhi High Court on Saturday said it has reduced the number of Benches that would be holding physical hearings due to the “alarming” rise in COVID-19 cases in the Capital and majority of lawyers preferring virtual hearings.

According to a note issued by the office of Registrar General Manoj Jain, a full court of the judges of the Delhi High Court deliberated on continuing with physical hearings, which were started from September 1, and decided not to discontinue them completely.

The full court decided that physical hearings would be conducted each day, from September 15 onwards, by one Division Bench and two single-judge Benches on rotation. Till now, two Division Benches and three single-judge Benches were holding physical courts on rotation.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2020 11:51:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-reduces-no-of-benches-holding-physical-hearings/article32590493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story