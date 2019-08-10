HC raps RBI for not replying to plea claiming misuse of data by banks

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Reserve Bank of India for failing to give any response, from February till date, to a petition seeking to stop banks from sharing the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and financial transaction data of clients with credit rating agencies without the customers’ formal consent.

Terming RBI’s attitude as “callous” and “negligent”, a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar directed its deputy governor to be personally present before it on October 11, the next date of hearing, if it fails to submit response and vakalatnama on the bank’s behalf by then.

The High Court also made paisabazaar.com, an online marketplace for financial products, a party to the matter and issued notice to it on the plea moved by Abhijit Mishra, a financial economist, after he claimed that his personal financial data was found on the website.

Included website as party

The court said it was including paisabazaar.com in the matter to find out from where did it get access to the petitioner’s financial data, to which Mishra said the website got the information from credit rating agencies — Transunion CIBIL Ltd and the UK-based Experian PLC.

The petition, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, claims that sharing of a customer’s PAN and other transaction details with credit rating agencies like Transunion CIBIL Ltd affects the person’s right to privacy.

According to the petition, banks use the credit reports given by agencies such as CIBIL to decide whether to grant loans, issue credit cards and even to fix the rate of interest to be charged.

The petition states that even the Income Tax Act, 1961 does not allow sharing of the PAN data of citizens with agencies like CIBIL for the development of a credit score.