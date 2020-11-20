HC raps Delhi govt. on rising COVID cases

‘The bell should have rung loud and clear when the numbers were spiralling’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday called out the AAP government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the Capital, saying it was “disheartening” that the daily number of deaths had steadily climbed from 71 on November 9 to 131 on November 18.

“You (Delhi government) saw from November 1 which way the wind was blowing. The bell should have rung loud and clear when the numbers were spiralling,” a Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad remarked.

The High Court questioned the Delhi government on why it waited till November 11, when the Bench intervened, to act on issues such as decreasing the number of persons who can participate during marriage ceremonies to 50.

“Do you know how many lives were lost during this period? Can you explain it to those who lost their near and dear ones,” the court told the Delhi government.

“You (Delhi government) should have put your house in order. You knew Delhi gets worse during this period due to air pollution... You knew it was a cocktail of death for those living in Delhi,” the Bench said.

The High Court also expressed concern over the statements made in the press by Ministers and high-ranking officers of the Delhi government that the third wave had already peaked in the city and cases of COVID-19 were gradually going down.

Challans not deterrent

On the fines collected for violation of social distancing norms, the court said: “While South, South West and West districts have been seriously affected by the rise in COVID-19 infection, the fines imposed in the said districts for failure to adhere to norms are proportionately very small.”

“Even the fine imposed — ₹500 — for first violation and — ₹1,000 —for the second violation is hardly a deterrent,” the court remarked. It asked the government why there are only 119 enforcement vehicles and 134 enforcement teams in place in Delhi. “Considering that Delhi has a population of over two crores, it appears that the number of enforcement vehicles and the enforcement teams are insufficient,” the High Court said.

Delhi government's counsel said besides the enforcement teams, the Delhi police have mainly been issuing challans to people violating the norms relating to not wearing face masks in public places, not maintaining social distancing, congregating in public places, spitting in public places, consuming liquor, pan etc. in public places.