HC questions officer for issuing order to riot cases probe team

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime and Economic Offences Wing) Praveer Ranjan why he issued an order to all the Investigating Officers and teams that are probing cases related to the north-east Delhi riots to exercise caution while making arrests.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait’s query came while hearing a joint petition filed by two individuals whose family members died in the riots claiming that the July 8 order of the Special CP caused “illegal interference” in the ongoing investigations with the intent of influencing the said investigations.

The petition cited the news article in which the senior officer allegedly stated that there was a degree of resentment in the Hindu Community against the arrest of certain Hindu persons, while directing investigating officers that they should be careful in the future when making arrests.

Special C.P. Mr Ranjan, who was present in the hearing through videoconferencing, said it was a normal practice adopted by the police to sensitise the officials to exercise due care and precaution.

‘Sensitisation exercise’

Mr. Ranjan said that whenever any complaint or input comes to his notice, such a communication is issued to sensitise the officers so that they exercise due care and precaution during the investigation. He submitted that all cases of the riots have already been registered before the July 8 and hence no prejudice caused to any member of any community.

When the Special CP said that the police have issued similar orders in the past, the High Court directed Mr. Ranjan to place five such orders or letters, in a sealed cover, which he or his predecessor has issued on receiving a complaint or representation.

During the hearing, advocate Amit Mahajan, representing Delhi Police, argued that the petition was highly mischievous.

Reacting to this, the court said the July 8 letter was also mischievous. Tell me what was the need to issue this letter, the court remarked. The court also noted that “it is not in dispute that senior officers are duty-bound to guide their teams time and again” while posting the case for further hearing on August 7.

The petition filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha sought quashing of the July 8 order claiming that “it gives a clear indication to all the investigating teams to screen offenders if they belong to the Hindu Community”.

The petition stated that on July 15, the office of Commissioner of Police tweeted a clarification to the news article, but does not deny that such an order was indeed passed by the Special C.P. The plea quoted the clarification where the police said, “Tone and tenor of the article is highly misleading and seeks to give an impression of the police being biased”.

“News item ignores the spirit of order where it has been specifically stated that any arrest irrespective of any class, community or religious group be done on the basis of evidence and does not give an impression of being arbitrary,” the police had clarified.