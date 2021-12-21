HC questions delay in demolition of illegal temple

‘Ensure idols are placed in nearby temple’

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the removal of an illegally constructed temple on a footpath at Bhishma Pitamah Marg in south Delhi’s Defence Colony within 10 days, noting that no religious activity was going on there.

Justice Rekha Palli told the authorities that once the Supreme Court directed that no unauthorised construction would be permitted in the name of temple or gurdwara or any other religious place, there was no question why the encroachment be not removed expeditiously.

Questioning the Delhi Government for the delay in demolition, Justice Palli said, “The whole city is taken for a ride for so many years...When the Supreme Court and the High Court find [it an] encroachment, where is the question of religious committee?”

The High Court additionally ordered the Station House Officer of the local police station to ensure that the idols put inside the illegal structure are placed in a nearby temple so that the sanctity of the idols is preserved and the sentiments of Hindus are respected.

The court’s direction came on a man’s petition who had sought removal of the encroachment from the footpath in front of his property at Defence Colony. The man said during the COVID-19 pandemic, an unknown person trespassed and illegally constructed a temple on the footpath. He stated that taking advantage and shelter of the illegal construction, people gathered there and indulged in “rowdiness and gambling and suspected consumption of alcohol and illegal substances”.

The petitioner said that the illegal structure and the gatherings behind it impeded full access to his property.

In October this year, the Delhi Government had told the High Court that the authorities planned to demolish the illegal structure on October 4 but the matter got referred to the religious committee.

The High Court had previously said that the religious committee, which is headed by the Lieutenant Governor, may be needed if there is a big temple, but if somebody puts a few bricks overnight as in this case, then referring it to the panel would not serve the purpose.