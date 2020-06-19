HC questions AAP govt. on non-implementation of earthquake action plan

New Delhi

19 June 2020 00:18 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the AAP government and municipal bodies here over non-implementation of action plan for ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan remarked that the authorities did not appear to have implemented the court’s earlier directions in the matter.

The court was hearing a plea by lawyer Arpit Bhargava on the issue of lack of seismic stability of buildings in Delhi.

Mr. Bhargava, in his plea, claimed that the authorities and Delhi government have not done anything despite several directions by the court to develop an action plan.

In the wake of several minor earthquakes in and around the Capital since April, the advocate sought directions to the Delhi government and civic bodies to put in place an action plan in a time-bound manner.