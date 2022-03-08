HC quashes PCI’s moratorium on opening of new pharmacy colleges

Court decision comes on plea by over 80 parties who want to establish colleges

The Delhi High Court has quashed the decision of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) imposing a moratorium on the opening of new pharmacy colleges for a period of five years with effect from the academic year 2020-21.

Justice Prateek Jalan said, “I do not find any clear power to be conferred by the Act upon the PCI to impose the moratorium by way of a policy decision, unsupported by any authority under the Education Regulations”.

Prior approval

The High Court’s decision came on a plea by over 80 parties who claim to be desirous of establishing pharmacy colleges, for which they require prior approval of the PCI.

The petitioners said that they procured land and physical infrastructure required prior to submission of their applications for establishment of colleges. However, their applications could not be submitted due to the decision of the PCI.

“The right to establish an educational institution is a fundamental right guaranteed by Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India,” the petitioners argued.

The PCI, on the other hand, stated that the decision taken at its meeting, held in April 2019, to impose a moratorium was to regulate widespread “mushrooming” of pharmacy colleges.

Power to regulate

The PCI said the objectives of the moratorium was to ensure that the pharmacists-to-population ratio in the country does not exceed a level where job opportunities are not available to trained pharmacists, to ensure the maintenance of quality education in the field and to prevent a shortage of qualified faculty consequent upon increase in the number of colleges.

It also argued that the moratorium was not a prohibition, but in the nature of a temporary suspension, which is contemplated within the power to regulate.

The court, however, remarked that, “Regulatory decisions which have far-reaching consequences upon citizens require scientific study and supporting data. The regulator must have sufficient material to support its decisions and correlate the objective of the decision with the material before it”.

The court also pointed out that despite the grounds used to justify the moratorium, the PCI has, in fact, granted permission for addition of 34,800 seats in exempted institutions in the year 2020-21.