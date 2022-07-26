HC quashes molestation FIR, asks accused to donate computers to MCD school

State resources have been unnecessarily overburdened because of the case, said the Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: File photo

July 26, 2022

The petitioner must do some social good for the benefit of society, said the court

The Delhi High Court quashed an FIR against a man who was accused of molesting his domestic help, but ordered him to donate two computers and printers for two government schools here as he and the victim had entered into a settlement.

“Both the parties state that they have entered into the aforesaid settlement out of their own will, volition and without any threat, force or coercion. I am of the view that the entire police machinery has been put in motion on account of the acts of commission and omission on behalf of the petitioner and useful time of the police has been invested,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

“The State resources have been unnecessarily overburdened. Hence the petitioner [man] must do some social good for the benefit of society,” Justice Singh said.

The judge ordered that the man must provide two new fully functional desktop computers with printers in two Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools within two weeks.

The High Court asked the investigating officer to keep tabs on the development and file a compliance report before it.

The court’s order came on a plea by the man seeking to quash the FIR against him at Defence Colony in south Delhi early this year. The FIR said the woman was working as a domestic help in the man’s house. On April 30, there was a party in the house and as it was getting late, she stayed in the servant room. The man allegedly came to her room and attempted to hug her and offered her beer, stated the complaint.

The High Court was later informed that the two parties had entered into a settlement in June and accepted that there was some misunderstanding due to “serious language barrier”.