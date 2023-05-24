HC quashes Mayor’s decision to hold re-election of Standing Committee members

May 24, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The High Court on Tuesday quashed Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to hold the re-election of six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee over a dispute on a vote cast in favour of a BJP councillor, Pankaj Luthra. It said the vote was valid and ordered the Mayor to declare the election results forthwith.

The Standing Committee elections were held on February 24. However, the Mayor, also the returning officer, declared one vote invalid and called for a fresh election. On February 25, the High Court stayed the re-election while hearing pleas by BJP councillors Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Rai, who contended that the re-election order was wrong as the election process was completed successfully.

All eyes on SC

Both AAP and the BJP are fighting for control over the Standing Committee as it has executive powers to grant financial approval to projects and conduct discussions related to policies etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the High Court’s verdict on Tuesday, both AAP and the BJP now have three members each in the 18-member committee, with the rest of the members to be elected from ward committees, where nominated members (or aldermen) are also allowed to vote.

All eyes are now on the three-judge Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, which has reserved its judgment on whether the Lieutenant-Governor can appoint 10 aldermen “without the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers”.

The Bench, hearing a plea by AAP, remarked last week that giving the power to nominate the aldermen may allow the L-G “to destabilise a democratically elected body”.

‘Welcome the verdict’

Reacting to the High Court verdict, Ms. Oberoi said AAP accepts the decision and is “committed to working together to ensure a cleaner and safer Delhi for all”.

The BJP welcomed the verdict, saying the court agreed with its arguments that the Mayor’s decision was irrational. “AAP leaders believe in anarchy. Today’s decision has made it clear that the battle the BJP has been fighting was justified,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.