HC quashes LOC issued against journalist Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub

April 05, 2022 00:03 IST

Need balance between right of the investigation agency and fundamental rights of the petitioner

The Delhi High Court Monday quashed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against journalist Rana Ayyub noting that it was “devoid of merits” and infringed upon her human right to travel abroad, and to exercise her freedom of speech and expression.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh also permitted Ms. Ayyub to travel abroad with the condition that she will intimate her travel dates and detailed itinerary to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating her for alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of relief work.

Ms. Ayyub was detained at the Mumbai Airport by the Bureau of Immigration on March 29, from where she was scheduled to travel to London to attend an event.

The High Court observed that the LOC was issued in “haste and despite the absence of any precondition necessitating such a measure”. It said, “LOC is a coercive measure to make a person surrender” and consequentially interferes with Ms. Ayyub’s right to personal liberty and free movement.

The ED, during the hearing, did not contradict the submission made by Ms. Ayyub, that she has appeared on each and every date before the investigating agency when summoned. “Hence, there is no cogent reason for presuming that the petitioner [Ms. Ayyub] would not appear before the Investigation Agency and hence, no case is made out for issuing the impugned LOC,” the High Court remarked.

Justice Singh observed, “a balance has to be struck qua the right of the investigation agency to investigate the instant matter as well as the fundamental right of the petitioner of movement and free speech”. The judge ordered Ms. Ayyub to deposit an FDR to the tune of ₹1 lakh before the ED at its Mumbai office. and told her to return to India on the date specified, April 11, 2022.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Ms. Ayyub, submitted that her client is a globally renowned journalist and is being persecuted for speaking truth to power and being critical of the incumbent establishment.

On March 29, Ms. Ayyub was stopped at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, before boarding a flight to London to attend an event about the global problem of cyber-attacks against women journalists on April 1 at London, as well as to deliver a keynote speech in Rome on the status of journalism in India on April 5.

ED, however, said that Ms. Ayyub is involved in a “very serious offence” and had misappropriated funds collected in the name of relief work. It stated that Ms. Ayyub had submitted fake bills and thus the money raised for relief work was siphoned off.

ED said it had attached her assets worth ₹1.77 crore in connection with alleged irregularities in the collection of charitable funds for COVID relief work. It apprehended that if she was allowed to leave the country she would not come back. The High Court, however, rejected the ED’s contention and quashed the LOC.