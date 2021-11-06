HC pulls up Delhi Govt. for poor facilities in Covid centre at JNU

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to respond to a plea highlighting the lack of infrastructure or medical staff at a proposed Covid care centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here.

Justice Rekha Palli gave the direction on a petition filed by Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association on the unavailability of medical facilities on the campus to deal with COVID-19.

The JNU Teachers’ Association submitted that even though the varsity had already earmarked space in the Sabarmati Dormitory for setting up of a Covid care centre in the JNU Campus, the situation on the ground level had not changed. No infrastructure or medical staff had been earmarked for the centre yet, the association claimed.

Justice Palli granted time to the Delhi government's counsel to obtain instructions on assigning staff and providing other facilities to JNU's Covid centre and scheduled the next hearing for January 13, 2022.

In May this year, the Delhi government’s counsel had told the high court that a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, required to be attached with the COVID care centre, had been finalized and that the city government’s health department was informed the same.

On May 13, the high court had directed that a Covid care centre be set up at JNU for immediate isolation of residents testing positive as the number of infections on the campus was "quite high". The court issued the order after it was told that a Covid Task Force and a Covid Response Team were already working inside the campus.

In its petition filed through advocate Abhik Chimni during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the JNU Teachers’ Association had claimed that the university administration did not respond to their repeated requests for setting up a Covid care facility.

“This is a case of dereliction of duty under Section 5 and statute 4 of the JNU Act,1966 and has in effect violated the Constitutional right to life of the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff residing in JNU,” advocate Chimni had argued.