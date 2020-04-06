HC plea urges for safe return of Indians in U.S.

A plea moved before the Delhi High Court on Monday has urged for the safe return of all Indians employed in the United States of America (USA), who are now stranded there without jobs in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

An HC Bench, which heard the petition through videoconferencing, directed it be listed on Tuesday so that a copy of the plea can be served to the central government. The petition has been moved by a couple whose daughter is stranded jobless in the U.S. after her employer asked her to resign on March 20 in the wake of COVID-19.

The petition claimed that if the travel ban is further extended then it would be difficult for her to leave the U.S. and she cannot survive there for long without a regular source of income. as should would not be able to afford food or rent.

The petition filed through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal said the situation was similar for many Indians in the U.S. citizens who were employed in the US but are now stranded there jobless. It sought directions to the Centre to “organise a special flight out of New York City, USA, in view of the Indian air-space lockdown for commercial flights, to evacuate safely the Indian citizens”.

The plea said their daughter, who is presently living alone in her rented flat in Brooklyn, USA, has also reached out to the consulate in New York for evacuating her, but received no response.