HC permits restaurants to serve herbal hookah

‘Prohibitions imposed on account of pandemic cannot go on forever’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted the use of herbal hookah in restaurants and pubs in the Capital, saying that COVID-19 restrictions cannot be permitted to continue at the cost of livelihood.

The High Court clarified that it was granting permission as an interim relief and it was subject to the restaurants and bars, who had approached the court, giving an undertaking to it that they would strictly follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour while serving herbal hookah.

Justice Rekha Palli said that the prohibitions imposed on account of the pandemic cannot go on forever and also noted that the authorities have already permitted cinema halls and swimming pools to function at full capacity.

“Subject to the petitioners [restaurants and bars] filing an undertaking, till the next date of hearing, the respondent [Delhi Government] will stand restrained from interfering with the service of herbal hookah,” the court ordered.

The court’s order came while hearing a batch of pleas by several restaurants and bars against the prohibition on the sale or service of herbal flavoured hookahs.

It directed the Delhi Government to file its response to the petitions and asked it to “take a call” if other restaurants and bars approach it for permission to serve herbal hookah in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

The restaurants and bars had contended that they were serving herbal hookahs for which no licence is required as they are totally without tobacco but the police were still conducting raids, seizing equipment, and issuing challans.

They challenged the order of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) prohibiting the sale or service of herbal flavoured hookahs.

Govt. opposes pleas

The Delhi Government opposed the pleas saying that allowing hookah consumption in public places may spread COVID-19 since people would be sharing it.

The court was informed that under the latest order of October 14, the Delhi Government had decided to continue the prohibition on the use of hookah, with and without tobacco i.e. herbal hookah, water pipes, and other hookah like devices, in all public places, including hotels, restaurants, pubs, etc.