HC orders rescheduling of Delhi Judicial Service exam

Court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 35 years for candidates

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered rescheduling of the last date for receiving applications for Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2022 while hearing a plea challenging fixing of the upper age limit for the candidates at 32 years.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice D.K. Sharma also issued notice to the administrative wing of the Delhi High Court on the issue while posting the case for further hearing on April 7.

“The date of receiving applications shall be rescheduled to a date after the next date of hearing. Accordingly, the date of holding the exam shall also be postponed,” the Bench said.

The High Court’s order came on petition by Devina Sharma, a practising advocate interested in joining the DJS who was thinking of appearing for DJSE.

The petitioner sought relaxation in upper age limit for eligibility to appear in DJSE, 2022, for which the last date of submission of the application was March 20. The preliminary exam was scheduled for March 27.

On March 4, another Bench of the High Court had directed to extend the date for filling up form for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS) Examination-2022 beyond April 7. Earlier, the last date for filling up an online application form was set on March 12, 2022 and the preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on March 20.

The High Court announced its decision while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 35 years fixed for applying for the post of district judge.