HC orders removal of encroachment in Okhla Industrial area

Unfortunate that SDMC and DSIIDC are washing their hands of encroachment on public land: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the south civic body and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) to remove the unauthorised construction and encroachments on public land and streets in Okhla Industrial area.

The High Court’s order came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) related to the illegal construction and encroachment on public land in Okhla Industrial area.

It turned a letter sent by S.B. Tehkhandia complaining against illegal constructions and encroachments on public land, wherein he said the encroachments had not been removed despite orders passed by the High Court. Mr Tehkhandia, in his letter, stated that local citizens are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the illegal grabbing of public land and road.

Last month, the High Court had sought a response from the Lieutenant-Governor, SDMC, DSIIDC and Delhi Police over the issue. Referring to the negligence shown by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and DSIIDC, the court, while passing the order, said, “This is an unfortunate state where two authorities are washing their hands of encroachment on public land.”

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked both SDMC and DSIIDC to nominate one senior officer each as nodal officers, who shall meet to chalk out a plan to carry out the removal process.

The High Court also directed them to submit minutes of meeting to be held between the two nodal officers and status reports along with photographs to show the action taken to remove the encroachments and asked the DCP (South) to provide requisite force to assist in their removal.