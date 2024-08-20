HC orders random checks at de-addiction centres 

The Delhi High Court has ordered random checks at de-addiction centres to ensure that there are no forcible detentions.

The High Court gave the direction to the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA), Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi Police and the Health Department on August 12 on a petition by a man, who alleged that his friend had been admitted to a de-addiction centre “forcibly” by his wife and no person was allowed to meet him. “Considering the allegation made today, the SMHA, along with the IHBAS, Delhi Police and the Health Department of Delhi shall look into the allegations,” it said. The petitioner had argued that the Sabrr Foundation de-addiction centre, where his friend had been admitted before his release from there, has detained several individuals against their will, a charge denied by the centre.

While the wife alleged that her husband was known for substance abuse and had been involved in several episodes of violence, the court directed that the husband be medically examined by doctors of the IHBAS.

The court noted that according to the medical report, the husband was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder, and was currently in remission while being on some medication and that he did not require inpatient hospitalisation in a rehabilitation centre.

The court said it was “convinced” that the petitioner’s friend would be able to take care of himself but with adequate social support.