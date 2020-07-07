HC orders probe against doctor for fake papers

New Delhi

07 July 2020 23:22 IST

He helped convicts get favourable orders

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Crime Branch to conduct an investigation into allegations raised against a suspended doctor who was allegedly issuing fake medical certificates to accused, convicts or their family members to facilitate favourable orders of bail or suspension of sentence.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the inquiry should be conducted by Delhi Police Crime Branch, and by an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The court also directed the Legal Cell of the Delhi police and the Directorate of Prosecution, the Delhi government, to examine their records and ascertain in how many cases were medical certificates or pathological reports issued by Gajinder Kumar Nayyar in the last two years. The court gave the order after it came to light that Dr. Nayyar has been frequently preparing medical prescription in heinous cases in which accused are granted or manage to free themselves from judicial custody. In certain cases, medical certificates were found to be fake.

The State prosecution stated that some of the certificates issued by Dr. Nayyar are fake and were issued for the purpose of facilitating the accused or convicts in getting favourable orders and being released from custody.

In November 2017, the trial court here had held that a murder accused had managed to get interim bail by “playing fraud in collusion” with Dr. Nayyar.

DMC suspension order

Subsequently, the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) noticed that Dr. Nayyar has issued radiological report without holding any qualification in the field of radiology and that he is not competent or authorised to issue radiological reports.

On October 30 last year, the DMC suspended the registration of Dr. Nayyar for a period of 365 days. Despite the suspension, Dr. Nayyar continued his practise and kept issuing medical certificates in serious criminal cases in which the accused were seeking bail or suspension of sentence. “It is alleged that the probability of Dr. Gajinder Kumar Nayyar being part of a syndicate, if any, could not be ruled out,” the court noted.