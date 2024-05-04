Delhi High Court orders police action against oxytocin use on cattle in city dairies

May 04, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

The Delhi High Court has ordered State authorities to take action against the spurious use of oxytocin on cattle in dairy colonies in the Capital. It noted that administering the hormone, which results in increased milk production, amounts to animal cruelty and is, therefore, an offence.

The court asked the Delhi government’s Department of Drugs Control to conduct weekly inspections and register cases against the administration of the hormone. These cases will be investigated by the police.

It further asked the Delhi police to identify the sources of oxytocin production, packaging and distribution, and take action in accordance with the law.

The court’s order on Wednesday came after a petition appealed authorities to look into the state of dairies in the Capital.

In March 2023, the High Court had constituted a court commissioner for inspecting nine dairy colonies in the Capital. The court commissioner had flagged the “rampant use” of oxytocin.

“Since administering of oxytocin amounts to animal cruelty and is a cognisable offence under Section 12 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, consequently, this Court directs the Department of Drugs Control, GNCTD to conduct weekly inspections,” the court ordered.

The court commissioner also stated that the conditions in all the nine designated dairy colonies in Delhi - Kakrola Dairy, Goela Dairy, Nangli Shakrawati Dairy, Jharoda Dairy, Bhalaswa Dairy, Ghazipur Dairy, Shahbad Daulatpur Dairy, Madanpur Khadar Dairy and Masoodpur Dairy are bad.

The court, however, said there is urgent need to rehabilitate and relocate the Ghazipur Dairy and Bhalswa Dairy forthwith as they are located next to the sanitary landfill sites.

“Cattle in the dairies situated next to the landfill sites without doubt would feed on hazardous waste and their milk if consumed by humans, particularly children, (directly or indirectly) could have serious consequences,” the High Court said.

The court also opined that the dairies should be relocated in areas having proper sewage, drainage, biogas plant and ample open space for the grazing of the cattle.

However, before issuing any binding direction, the court said it would like to hear from the concerned officials as to how these directions should be implemented.

“For this purpose, the Commissioner (MCD), Director of Veterinary (MCD), Chief Secretary (GNCTD), CEO (DUSIB) and CEO (FSSAI) are directed to join the proceedings by way of an audio-video link on the next date of hearing,” the High Court said.

