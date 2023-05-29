HC orders medical care for Rohingya refugee at detention centre

May 29, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to provide medical care to a Rohingya refugee, who is suffering from various ailments and is lodged in one of the detention centres in the Capital.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh ordered that a competent doctor from any government hospital here examine the refugee Senora Begum, and if any treatment is to be given, the same shall be commenced without any delay.

The High Court’s May 23 order came while hearing the plea by 23-year-old Begum, a member of the Rohingya community from Myanmar, seeking a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs to order her release from detention at Daya Basti Ren Basera detention centre here.

Ms. Begum, in her plea, claimed that at present, she is a “de jure stateless individual”, as the Government of Myanmar has refused to give her any recognition/citizenship status. The plea said she fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017, and subsequently arrived in India sometime in 2022.

Ms Begum also claimed that she got married on June 17, 2022, and her husband is also located in the same detention centre.

Advocate Warisha Farasat, appearing for Ms. Begum, relied upon the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) letter dated April 25, 2022, as per which, the UNHCR has recognised Ms. Begum as an asylum seeker. Ms Farasat said the acknowledgment issued by the UNHCR was valid till April 24, 2023.

Ms. Farasat sought the release of her client subject to the conditions that may be fixed by the court in terms of biometric attendance, reporting, local surety, etc..

The Ministry’s counsel submitted that a total of 22 Rohingya refugees are currently lodged in the detention centre. The counsel said the security verification of Ms. Begum is currently underway through the Ministry of External Affairs and thus she has been kept under detention.

During the hearing, Ms. Begum’s counsel told the court that only two meals are being provided to her throughout the day. This position was denied by the counsel for the Centre.

Inspector Satish Kumar from FRRO, present in the court, submitted that the prescribed meals and nourishments are being provided to Ms. Begum.

The High Court told Mr. Kumar to verify it and ensure that there are no infractions in providing Ms. Begum with proper meals and nourishment.

