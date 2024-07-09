ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders inspection of nursing homes for fire safety violations

Published - July 09, 2024 01:28 am IST -  New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has ordered the inspection of nursing homes in the city to detect violations regarding fire safety norms while noting that the safety of people is of paramount importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Development Authority, and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to form a joint team within two weeks of the order to carry out the inspection.

The committee shall formulate a “comprehensive report” regarding violations by nursing homes, the court said in its July 3 order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order came as the court took into account recent fire incidents at private hospitals while hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Medical Association. The court said its immediate priority is to ensure that the basic fire safety equipment is installed in such health facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The petitioner had challenged an August 2019 communication issued by the DGHS requesting the DFS to undertake an audit of fire safety measures at all private hospitals and nursing homes. The petitioner  argued that the mandate to obtain a fire safety certificate does not extend to the nursing homes that are being run on “mixed-use land” in residential areas.

The Delhi government counsel had said institutional buildings with a height of more than nine metres are likely to have a fire risk, and so such institutions, including nursing homes and hospitals, must obtain a fire safety certificate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US