HC orders inspection of nursing homes for fire safety violations

The Delhi High Court has ordered the inspection of nursing homes in the city to detect violations regarding fire safety norms while noting that the safety of people is of paramount importance.

The court also directed the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Development Authority, and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to form a joint team within two weeks of the order to carry out the inspection.

The committee shall formulate a “comprehensive report” regarding violations by nursing homes, the court said in its July 3 order.

The order came as the court took into account recent fire incidents at private hospitals while hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Medical Association. The court said its immediate priority is to ensure that the basic fire safety equipment is installed in such health facilities.

The petitioner had challenged an August 2019 communication issued by the DGHS requesting the DFS to undertake an audit of fire safety measures at all private hospitals and nursing homes. The petitioner argued that the mandate to obtain a fire safety certificate does not extend to the nursing homes that are being run on “mixed-use land” in residential areas.

The Delhi government counsel had said institutional buildings with a height of more than nine metres are likely to have a fire risk, and so such institutions, including nursing homes and hospitals, must obtain a fire safety certificate.