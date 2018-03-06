HC orders disability audit of Delhi prisons

The High Court on Monday directed an audit of all jails in the city where several differently-abled prisoners are lodged.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar also directed Director General of Prisons to organise a training module to sensitise officials on the issue of making prisons disabled-friendly.

The Bench noted that jails in Delhi house thousands of prisoners, some of whom are differently-abled, and several prison officials too suffer from temporary disabilities. It said that the authorities have not brought anything before it on the facilities available in jails for the differently-abled.

“There is no dispute that prisons need to be disabled-friendly. The Director General of Prisons shall ensure that the jails meet the needs of prisoners and officials,” said Bench.

It said the Director General of Prisons shall nominate a senior officer to facilitate the audit in all jails in Delhi to be undertaken by Nipun Malhotra, who has also filed a separate petition seeking directions to make the Capital’s roads, government offices and public transport differently-abled friendly.