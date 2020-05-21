HC orders Delhi Police to pay ₹75 lakh compensation after motorist’s collision with unmanned barricade leads to vegetative state

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to pay ₹75 lakh as compensation to the parents of a man, who is in a vegetative state after his motorcycle collided with an unmanned and poorly lit police barricade five years ago.

Justice Navin Chawla said the victim was entitled to damages for the negligence and failure of the Delhi Police to discharge its duty.

The high court remarked that placing of barricades, though, may be for valid reasons of security, also casts a duty on the police to ensure that they do not cause accidents due to their non-maintenance.

As per rules, all barricades must have necessary fluorescent paint as well as blinkers so that they are visible from a long distance. The rules further mandate that the barricades, under no circumstances, should be left unmanned.

The alignment of the barricades should be done in such a way to ensure that the traffic halts for checking, but at the same time, is able to negotiate through them.

The high court noted that chaining of such barricades was not permissible.

On December 5, 2015, Mr. Dheeraj Kumar, then aged 21, had gone to attend a marriage function in the vicinity of Paschim Vihar, Village Madipur.

Around 5.00 a.m., a constable from the nearby police station informed the family that Kumar had suffered a road accident after his motorcycle collided with the barricades that were placed by the police.

Kumar had suffered enormous injuries on his body and head. He was discharged from the hospital in a state of unconsciousness on January 14, 2016. He continues to remain in the same state.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Kumar by police for rash and negligent driving.

Delhi Police had stated that Kumar seemed to have tried to slip through the gap in between the barriers and owing to the speed at which the vehicle was travelling, he was unable to spot the chain linking the barricades.

The family of the victim, however, disputed the above assertions have placed on record photographs of the site to show that the barricades were placed at a spot which was not well illuminated and therefore, could not be visible from afar.

The high court, after perusing the documents, came to the conclusion that, "clearly, the chains tying these barricades together could under no circumstances be visible to a motorist from far".

"Merely because no helmet was shown to have been recovered from the site, cannot lead to a conclusion that the petitioner no.1 (Kumar) was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident or was driving his motorcycle at a high speed or rashly," the high court added.

With the police admitting that no policemen was present at the site to man the barricades at the time of the accident, the high court held that Kumar was entitled to claim of damages for the negligence and failure of the police to discharge its duty.