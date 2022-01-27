HC orders community service to landlord who outraged tenant’s modesty

The victim said she had forgiven the landlord

The Delhi High Court has ordered a landlord, who groped and kissed his tenant forcefully when she went to the bathroom, to do community service to “atone for his sins” and also warned him not to repeat such actions in the future.

Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the order after the woman came forward to state that she has forgiven the landlord for his misdeeds and she does not intend to proceed with the matter any further.

The Judge quashed the August 2016 FIR registered against the landlord and directed him to do community service at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital every Saturday and Sunday for one month.

The High Court also imposed a cost of ₹35,000 on the landlord which will be deposited to the ‘Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund’.

In the FIR, the woman had stated that on July 26, 2016 when she went to the bathroom, the landlord came there and groped and kissed her forcefully. She stated that as she was frightened, she did not make any noise and went to her room. Two days later, the landlord misbehaved with her and tried to outrage her modesty again.

The landlord, in his petition, sought to quash the FIR as he and the woman had decided to settle the matter.

During the hearing last week, both the landlord and the woman joined the court proceedings through video conferencing. The woman told the court that the landlord has sought her forgiveness and that she has forgiven him.

“In view of the above, this court is of the opinion that no useful purpose will be served in continuing with the present proceedings,” the judge said while quashing the FIR.

The High Court, however, warned the landlord that in case he was found to be absent or misbehaving during his community service, it will recall the order quashing the FIR.