HC orders CBI to trace Rohini ashram’s founder

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the CBI to trace the whereabouts of the founder and spiritual head of a north Delhi-based ashram, being probed by the agency for allegedly confining women and girls like “animals in a cage”.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar said Virender Dev Dixit, founder of the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya in Rohini, should be present before it on January 4, the next date of hearing.

Show cause notice

The Bench also issued a show-cause notice to a woman staying at the ashram, asking why contempt action should not be initiated against her for assaulting the court-appointed committee when it went there to inspect the place.

The court also asked the Delhi Police and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to extend their full cooperation to the CBI’s special investigative team (SIT), which is investigating the allegations against the ashram and its founder.

The Bench also asked the committee appointed by it to inspect eight other similar centres being run by Mr. Dixit in the Capital.

It directed that the panel, comprising Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal and advocates Ajay Verma and Nandita Rao, be provided protection by the police, and ordered the people running the centres to cooperate and not obstruct the inspection.

The court also sought a report from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on the age verification tests it will carry out on 41 girls “rescued” from the ashram in Rohini on Thursday.

‘Caged like animals’

The court also questioned the spirituality imparted at the ashram and the claims of its lawyer that the women and girls were there on their own free will.

“It is a strange set-up where hundreds are lodged in closed confines. Where is the concept of free consent or spirit when you are not allowed to meet family or friends or wear what you want to or cannot go out when you want to?... What kind of spirituality is it when people are kept confined as animals in cages? We do not understand it,” it said.