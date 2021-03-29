HC orders assault case accused to do community service at de-addiction centre

This comes as complainant says she has amicably settled matter with accused

The Delhi High Court has ordered a man, who publicly assaulted a woman at PVR complex, to do a one-month community service at a de-addiction centre here after the victim said she did not want to pursue the case any further.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “Since the complainant does not want to pursue the case, it would be futile to continue with the prosecution.”

“However, looking at the facts and the conduct of the petitioner [Vikramjeet Singh], this court is inclined to direct the petitioner to do some social service to atone for his sins. He is also warned not to repeat such actions in future,” Justice Prasad added.

As per the complaint registered by the woman at Vikaspuri police station, on July 15 last year, at about 4.30 p.m., after finishing work at office, she was sitting at PVR complex on the backside of PVR slums beside an open gym with three colleagues. Mr. Singh came towards them and started talking. He said he was a millionaire. However, he was asked to go away and he left. He returned after ten minutes tried to speak to the woman again. When she tried leave, Mr. Singh held her hand and twisted it behind her back. She also complained that he had hit her on her face and hit her with his bag.

As she raised an alarm, people started gathering and Mr. Singh fled. On the basis of her complaint, he was arrested on July 21 and later released on bail.

The woman stated before the High Court that she and Mr. Singh have amicably settled the matter and no useful purpose would be served in continuing the proceedings

“In the present case, it is the victim who is the ultimate sufferer. She has been harassed by the petitioner and she is being further harassed in the proceedings initiated against the petitioner,” the court noted.

“A perusal of the complaint shows that the petitioner has acted in a very high-handed manner. There are CCTV footage which show that the petitioner has committed the offence under Sections 354 [assaults or use of criminal force to any woman] and 506 [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code. There are eyewitnesses to the incident,” the High Court said.

The High Court also imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on Mr. Singh, of which ₹25,000 will go the Delhi High Court Bar Association Lawyers Social Security and Welfare Fund, another ₹25,000 in the ‘Nirmal Chhaya Foundation’. The remaining ₹50,000 will go toward the ‘Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties’.