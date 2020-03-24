HC orders AAP govt. to set up health facility at Idgah camp

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the AAP government to set up health facility at the Idgah in Old Mustafabad, which houses over 600 riot victims, particularly in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that health facility equipped with doctors, public health officials, equipment etc. for emergency medication must be set up at the camp site within 48 hours.

“Further, adequate sanitation workers with equipment shall be deputed at the camp site, if not already deputed, for maintaining hygiene in the area and keeping the surrounding areas clean to avoid infection and contagious diseases,” the Bench ordered.

The High Court’s direction came on two petitions filed by residents of the Idgah camp seeking directions to the government to deploy a team of qualified doctors and public health officials for screening and testing and treating the residents of the camp in light of the pandemic.

The petitioners submitted that they and their families have been housed in the camp since March 2 after riots broke out in north-east Delhi. They submitted that the camp currently has 600 victims.

‘Poor conditions’

They contended that they have been compelled to move the High Court in view of the poor health and sanitation conditions prevailing in the camp. This, the petitioners said, is likely to result in the spread of Coronavirus disease, besides other communicable diseases, fungal infections and adversely impact the health of the residents.

Earlier, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, had assured the High Court that it would take steps for maintenance and upkeep of cleanliness and sanitation in the camp. The corporation had also said that provisions of a fire engine, ambulance and mobile toilets at the camp will be provided.