HC notice to MCD Commissioner, North West district DCF over deconcretisation of trees

New Delhi

The High Court here has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and North West district’s Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) asking as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for violating its orders by not acting against deconcretisation of trees.

In its September 13 order, the court directed them to file a reply within a week.

“Prima facie, I am satisfied that the MCD as well as the DCF, North West, are guilty of contempt of the directions passed by this court and should be punished for the contempt of court,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said. The court’s order came while hearing an application seeking directions to the MCD and the Forest Department for the deconcretisation of a banyan tree in Old Rajinder Nagar here. The applicant also sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the erring officers. It was stated that the banyan tree, which seemed to be at least 60 years old, was concretised, and due to the weakening of the roots caused by it, the tree tilted and was threatening an adjoining house. The plea stated that instead of deconcretising the tree, the MCD sought permission for heavy pruning and no inspection was done by the Forest Department. On September 6, personnel from the Horticulture Department of the MCD “incessantly” pruned the tree, leaving it completely bereft of any leaves, the plea said. After perusing the photographs, the court said, “Despite the order having been passed more than two and a half years ago, there are no steps, which are visible on ground, showing deconcretisation of trees and compliance of orders of this court. The present case is a classic example of total disregard for the orders passed by this court and lack of due care”. “Let a notice be issued to the Commissioner, MCD, as well as to the DCF, North West, as to why contempt action should not be taken against them for violating orders passed by this court,” the court said.

