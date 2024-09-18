GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC notice to MCD Commissioner, North West district DCF over deconcretisation of trees

Published - September 18, 2024 11:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

The High Court here has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and North West district’s Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) asking as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for violating its orders by not acting against deconcretisation of trees.

In its September 13 order, the court directed them to file a reply within a week.

“Prima facie, I am satisfied that the MCD as well as the DCF, North West, are guilty of contempt of the directions passed by this court and should be punished for the contempt of court,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said. The court’s order came while hearing an application seeking directions to the MCD and the Forest Department for the deconcretisation of a banyan tree in Old Rajinder Nagar here. The applicant also sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the erring officers. It was stated that the banyan tree, which seemed to be at least 60 years old, was concretised, and due to the weakening of the roots caused by it, the tree tilted and was threatening an adjoining house. The plea stated that instead of deconcretising the tree, the MCD sought permission for heavy pruning and no inspection was done by the Forest Department. On September 6, personnel from the Horticulture Department of the MCD “incessantly” pruned the tree, leaving it completely bereft of any leaves, the plea said. After perusing the photographs, the court said, “Despite the order having been passed more than two and a half years ago, there are no steps, which are visible on ground, showing deconcretisation of trees and compliance of orders of this court. The present case is a classic example of total disregard for the orders passed by this court and lack of due care”. “Let a notice be issued to the Commissioner, MCD, as well as to the DCF, North West, as to why contempt action should not be taken against them for violating orders passed by this court,” the court said.

Published - September 18, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.