HC notice to govt. over plea on encroachments

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the city government on a petition seeking the removal of encroachments from government lands, which were used for water reservoirs and their replenishments.

Devender Singh from Asola village and RTI activist, through his public interest litigation (PIL), has asked the court to intervene on the issue concerning the protection of the environment.

‘Used as waterbodies’

The petition has sought the removal of all illegal encroachment on the lands which were used as waterbodies in Asola, Shahurpur, Satbari, Chatterpur, Dera Mandi, Gadaipur, Fatehpurberi, Chandanhulla and Rajpurkhurd.

The petition, filed through advocate Vardhman Kaushik, claimed that the residents of these villages are facing acute shortage of water for irrigation and agriculture, as the water level has gone down by 250 feet and the waterbodies such as johads/talabs/pokhars in the area have either dried up or are encroached for illegal constructions of residential complex.

Mr. Singh said he studied the revenue records of village Asola and found that there was once a waterbody in the area but with steady encroachments, it has completely dried leading to the lowering of water level in the village.

He said for any efforts for revival of the waterbodies at the said location to take effect, the first and foremost step has to be the identification and subsequent removal of all the encroachments.

Water table in Delhi

“The depletion of the water table in Delhi has reached a grave stage where the state of Delhi could run out of water entirely by 2020,” the plea said.