HC notice to govt over PIL on vacancy

Delhi government departments are crying for more manpower “because of the failure of authorities to recruit”, the Delhi High Court has observed while taking up a PIL on vacancies.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C.Hari Shankar made the oral observation while hearing a PIL highlighting a “huge gap” in the existing and sanctioned strength of officers in the enforcement cadre of the Transport Department in the Delhi government.

The moment the plea came up for hearing before the Bench, it issued a notice to the Delhi government and its Transport Department asking them to file their response before April 18 next year.

“Finally one PIL on the issue. The government departments are crying because of failure of the authorities to recruit more people,” the Bench observed.

The PIL filed by Deepak Juneja, a medico, through advocate Ayush Arora, has sought an increase in the sanctioned strength of enforcement cadre of Transport Department in proportion to the increase in vehicular population.

Enforcement cadre

The enforcement cadre of the department comprises six ranks of officers namely (in the order of superior to junior rank) Enforcement Officer, Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Head Constable and Constable.

The enforcement cadre is empowered to prosecute vehicles violating the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Act (CMVA), Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) and the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules (DMVR). The petitioner told the court that information obtained through multiple RTI applications revealed that the present strength of the enforcement cadre is 186 personnel in all ranks combined, as against the combined sanctioned strength of 815.