HC notice to Adesh Gupta, North body on illegal construction

New Delhi

18 January 2022 01:04 IST

AAP demands Adesh Gupta’s resignation

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government and the Lieutenant-Governor to respond to a petition alleging unauthorised construction and encroachment on public land by Delhi BJP chief and councillor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also issued a notice to the North Corporation, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who is a councillor from the West Patel Nagar constituency, and chief executive officer of BSES Yamuna.

The petition by advocate Hemant Choudhary alleged that the councillor was involved in the unauthorised illegal construction on public land adjacent to a municipal corporation school opposite to his residence at West Patel Nagar to construct a personal office.

The plea also sought direction to the CEO of BSES Yamuna for immediate removal of electricity connections installed at the alleged encroachment in the form of unauthorised illegal construction over the municipal corporation’s land. It alleged that the councillor had failed to act in accordance with the norms of integrity and conduct which ought to be followed by public functionaries.

Meanwhile, AAP has demanded that Mr. Gupta resign.