HC not to interfere with order to ‘live-in partner’

New Delhi

21 June 2021 02:26 IST

Woman moved petition in local court

The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with a lower court’s interim decision to order a married man to pay ₹10,000 per month as maintenance to a woman with whom he allegedly had a live-in relationship for over six years.

Man’s contention

The court’s direction came even as the man contended that the woman, when they met way back in 2009, knew that he was married to somebody else, which barred her from claiming any relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (DV) Act.

“The question as to whether the respondent [woman] herein has been duped by the petitioner (man) or whether she was a party to an adulterous and bigamous relationship or not and whether her conduct would not entitle her for any protection under the DV Act can be determined only after the evidence is led,” Justice Subramonium Prasad settled.

Advertising

Advertising

The case stems from a complex set of circumstances, which began with an application moved last year by the woman before a local court under the DV Act, seeking grant of interim maintenance.