HC not to interfere in DU’s decision on online exams

The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with Delhi University’s decision to hold open book online exams for final year students, but directed the university, UGC and the Centre to work out a solution to enable disabled students to take the examinations.

A Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon gave the university, University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Centre time till June 11 to work out a solution after meeting representatives of students with various disabilities, including visual impairment, and listed the matter for hearing on June 12.

The High Court noted that DU has also decided to hold offline physical exams once the present COVID-19 situation improves for those students who could not participate in the examinations commencing from July 1.

“We also clarify that all students of final year/term/semester, to proceed with preparations for participating in the open book examination tentatively scheduled from July 1, 2020, and merely because this petition is filed or is being heard, do not assume that the open book examination will be delayed,” the court said.

It also asked the Centre, UGC and DU to consider having another set of question papers ready to hold exams immediately after the open book examinations for those who could not sit for it.

DUTA’s response

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association said that the High Court order has left students and teachers disappointed. “The so-called online exam or OBE is an institutionalised attempt to reward dishonesty by having absolutely no mechanism to check unfair means… Those who are unable to appear for the OBE are given the option of a regular examination later,” said DUTA.