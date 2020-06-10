Delhi

HC not to interfere in DU’s decision on online exams

‘Find a solution for disabled students’

The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with Delhi University’s decision to hold open book online exams for final year students, but directed the university, UGC and the Centre to work out a solution to enable disabled students to take the examinations.

A Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon gave the university, University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Centre time till June 11 to work out a solution after meeting representatives of students with various disabilities, including visual impairment, and listed the matter for hearing on June 12.

The High Court noted that DU has also decided to hold offline physical exams once the present COVID-19 situation improves for those students who could not participate in the examinations commencing from July 1.

“We also clarify that all students of final year/term/semester, to proceed with preparations for participating in the open book examination tentatively scheduled from July 1, 2020, and merely because this petition is filed or is being heard, do not assume that the open book examination will be delayed,” the court said.

It also asked the Centre, UGC and DU to consider having another set of question papers ready to hold exams immediately after the open book examinations for those who could not sit for it.

DUTA’s response

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association said that the High Court order has left students and teachers disappointed. “The so-called online exam or OBE is an institutionalised attempt to reward dishonesty by having absolutely no mechanism to check unfair means… Those who are unable to appear for the OBE are given the option of a regular examination later,” said DUTA.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:56:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-not-to-interfere-in-dus-decision-on-online-exams/article31799060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY