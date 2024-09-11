HC launches web portal on courtroom humour 

“Humour in Court”, a web portal to highlight witty and light-hearted moments in courtrooms over the years. The portal will feature a collection of anecdotes, exchanges, and situations from real courtroom proceedings where humour provided a moment of relief.

“This project is very close to my heart. Often, history is revealed through these anecdotes,” said Justice Rajiv Shakdher, the chairperson of IT, AI, and Accessibility Committees. He said lawyers and judges need to lighten up and “lower the temperature” in courts.

In a move to preserve its rich legal history and make it accessible to the public, the Delhi High Court also launched its first-ever e-Museum, offering an online archive of historically significant case records.

The e-Museum is part of the court’s broader initiative to embrace digital platforms while honouring its rich judicial past.

It will feature digitised versions of case files, judgments, and key documents, allowing visitors to explore landmark cases dating back to the court’s establishment.

The access to the e-Museum is available through the Delhi High Court’s official website.

“All important judgments, which have a life over ages and attracted public interest at a given point of time, will be uploaded starting from the FIR that was lodged at the time of Mahatama Gandhi’s assassination, and the judgment that followed,” Justice Shakdher said.

In another step aimed at enhancing accessibility and convenience, the High Court is going to launch its WhatsApp services to provide information about cause lists, case filings, and case listings directly to advocates and litigants through WhatsApp messages.

This move is part of the court’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology to streamline communication and improve efficiency in judicial processes. The WhatsApp service will enable recipients to access case status and other information right on their smartphone with ease.

