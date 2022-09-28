HC laments death of two in sewer

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 28, 2022 01:39 IST

Despite all the laws, they were forced to do this, the Bench observed. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The High Court on Tuesday lamented the death of two persons who inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer in the capital earlier this month.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on its own based on a news report of the incident, observed that despite there being laws, scavenging work continues to be performed.

“Despite all the laws, they were forced to do this,” the Bench observed while granting time to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to give its response on the issue.

A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in outer Delhi’s Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer. The sweeper had gone down to clean the sewer but fainted soon after entering it. Following this, the guard tried to rescue him and also fell unconscious.

The two men were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, the amicus curiae in the case, said that the High Court had, in another case, noted that between between 2012 and 2017, over 800 cases of deaths of safai karamcharis in the city were reported.

The Delhi government counsel said an FIR had been registered in the incident. The High Court has listed the case for further hearing on October 6.

