HC junks plea challenging IAS officer’s posting as CBSE chief

October 27, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea challenging the appointment of senior IAS officer Nidhi Chhibber as the chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), saying she holds the requisite qualification to be appointed to the post.

The High Court also said it was not inclined to issue a writ of quo warranto in this case. The writ of quo warranto is issued in cases where the court finds that the person holding the public office does not possess the requisite qualification.

The High Court gave the decision on a petition filed by the Independent Schools Federation of India (ISFI). The court said the petition by the federation is a “gross misuse of law”.

The federation had asserted that Ms. Chhibber does not fulfil the requisite terms and conditions for appointment to the position.

It contended that she does not possess the minimum experience of three years in the field of education.

In response to the plea, Ms. Chhibber said she has the requisite qualification and filed documents relating to her qualification for the purpose of appointment as the CBSE chairperson.

The officer showed that she had worked with the Education Department for more than three years in the past.

Taking note of her submissions, the court said Ms. Chhibber fulfils the required criteria for appointment to the post.