HC judge to physically inspect Ridge to assess extent of tree felling

The High Court has said it will conduct a “physical examination” of Central and Southern Ridge to assess the extent of afforestation and cutting of trees in the protected area.

Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order on Monday after taking into account the “conflicting claims” regarding the plantation and cutting of trees by the Delhi government and the amicus curiae, appointed to assist the court in the matter.

The judge asked both parties to assemble in his chamber on July 17 and proceed with him for a joint inspection.

The court is dealing with several issues pertaining to the preservation of the Ridge and instances of unauthorised tree felling in the national capital.

The Ridge, an extension of the Aravali hill range in Delhi, is a rocky, forested area. It has been divided into four zones — South, South-Central, Central and North. These zones comprise a total area of around 7,784 hectares.

In March, the court had expressed its displeasure over felling of several trees in Southern Ridge for an approach road and said if the authorities wanted to convert the city into a desert, they should state so on an affidavit. Last year, the court had restrained the Forest Department from holding an event inside the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary in Southern Ridge.