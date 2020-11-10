HC issues notices to 12 DU colleges after govt.’s application to vacate stay order

Court had put a stay on order asking institutes to pay salaries of over 1, 500 staffers

The High Court on Monday said it will decide on an application relating to the Delhi government asking 12 DU colleges, which are fully funded by it, to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the students’ fund.

On October 23, the court had put a stay on the Delhi government’s October 16 order asking the institutes to pay the salaries of over 1, 500 staffers, both teaching and non-teaching, from the students’ fund. This order came on plea by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

Justice Jyoti Singh issued the notices on the Delhi government’s fresh application to vacate the stay order. The matter will be heard on December 15.

During the hearing, the Delhi government’s counsel said, “Government is forced to release funds despite the fact that the colleges are sitting over huge amount of money.”

The DUSU, in its plea, had said as per the UGC guidelines, only 11 heads can be included as income and 34 heads for expenditure. It added that for paying the salaries only those heads which are under “income” head can be used for paying salaries. This does not include the fund collected by students under the society’s head or any amount kept in that corpus fund with regard to the SSF can be utilised for this purpose, the plea said.