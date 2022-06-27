HC issues notices on lack of rainwater harvesting facilities in capital

Taking cognisance of a recent news report that highlighted the lack of rainwater harvesting facilities in the Capital, the Delhi High Court has issued notices to various government departments on the issue.

A vacation Bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh and Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also sought to know from the authorities the steps undertaken to address and ease traffic jams in Delhi during monsoons.

“We have come across this article in Times of India dated June 18, 2022, which talks about lack of rainwater harvesting efforts in Delhi. The article seems to be suggesting that monsoon rainwater is not harvested properly within the city of Delhi,” the Bench said.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter due to its public importance, the High Court issued notices to the Union Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Road Transport, the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, the civic bodies, Public Works Department, Commissioner of Police and Special C.P. (Traffic).

The High Court has listed the case for further hearing on July 4, when it reopens after the month-long summer break.

In August last year, the Delhi Jal Board introduced a scheme to provide financial assistance up to ₹50,000 to install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems in group housing societies, schools and hospitals having properties of plot size of 100 square metres and above.

The Delhi Jal Board had also stated that a certificate from it was no longer needed for rainwater harvesting systems and people could instead get a certificate from an architect registered with the Council of Architecture.

The Delhi government has been extending the last date for the compulsory implementation of rooftop rainwater harvesting system.