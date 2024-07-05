GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC issues notice to three Congress leaders over journalist Rajat Sharma’s plea

Journalist says the Congress leaders had not taken down ‘offensive’ social media posts against him despite court order

Published - July 05, 2024 09:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh with party leaders Pawan Khera.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh with party leaders Pawan Khera. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi High Court on July 5 issued notices to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Ragini Nayak on a plea by veteran journalist Rajat Sharma claiming they have deliberately not complied with the order directing them to remove alleged offensive social media posts against him.

The High Court also issued notice to social media platform X on the application filed by Mr. Sharma. The court asked the defendants to submit their reply within two weeks and listed the matter for August 22.

In an interim order on June 14, the court had directed the three Congress leaders to remove social media posts alleging that the journalist used “abusive language” on his show the day the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

It had said an irreparable loss and injury would be caused to Mr. Sharma’s reputation if the videos and posts on X were allowed to remain in the public domain.

On Friday, Mr. Sharma’s counsel submitted that the three Congress leaders have not complied with the High Court’s order and the posts continued to exist.

Counsel for X submitted that the social media platform complied with the order late evening of July 3, the journalist’s lawyer contended that the compliance is partial as the posts have been disabled in India but can be seen elsewhere.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.