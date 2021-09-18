Delhi

HC issues notice to IT Dept. on petition by Newslaundry

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Income Tax (IT) Department on a petition by online news portal Newslaundry and its CEO Abhinandan Sekhri to not leak any material seized during the survey at its office in south Delhi last week.

Newslaundry, in its plea, stated the IT officials impounded a hard disk; and cloned copies of office desktops, laptop and phone of Mr. Sekhri.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, along with advocate Nipun Katyal, representing Newslaundry, raised the apprehension that the private data, which does not have any incriminating or relevant data for the purposes of income tax or any other legal proceedings is not secure in the hands of the IT Department.

An HC Bench on Friday asked the IT Department to respond to the petition by Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2021 1:57:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-issues-notice-to-it-dept-on-petition-by-newslaundry/article36528439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY