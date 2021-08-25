HC issues notice to Delhi govt. on plea to ban sex-selective surgeries on infants

The petition sought to declare a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children, except in cases of life-threatening situations.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on a petition highlighting the need to ban sex-selective surgeries on infants born with “intersex traits”.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on a petition by Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation seeking to declare a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children, except in cases of life- threatening situations.

The organisation, which claims to have done extensive work on issues pertaining to human rights violations of intersex people, stated that in April 2019, the Madras High Court in a landmark verdict directed the Tamil Nadu government to effectively ban sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants and children.

The petition, filed through advocate Robin Raju, said the issue of sex-selective surgeries or “medically unnecessary normalising surgeries” had a long-lasting drastic psychological impact on the minds of intersex people and deterred them from even seeking medical attention in future.

The organisation was of the opinion that surgical interventions and gender-related medical interventions should be delayed until the patients could provide meaningful informed consent to these interventions.

“There are many national and international precedents that support the argument of how medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children interfere with their right to bodily autonomy, the right of health and informed consent, children’s right and women’s right,” the plea said.

The petition said a representation was made to the DCPCR highlighting instances where intersex people were treated as disabled.

The commission came to the opinion on January 13, 2021, that the Delhi government should declare a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children except in cases of life-threatening situations, the plea added.

The petition sought to implement the opinion of the DCPCR. The High Court will hear the case in October.