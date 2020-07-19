HC issues notice to Centre on petition by 19 BSF personnel

New Delhi

19 July 2020 23:52 IST

Plea seeks direction to extend benefit of old pension scheme

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre on a petition by 19 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seeking direction to extend the benefit of the old pension scheme to them as is being given to the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

The plea stated that the New Contributory Pension Scheme, which came into effect from January 1, 2004, specifically provides that it was not applicable to the Armed Forces of Union of India.

However, the Centre was applying a hybrid pension scheme – a mixture of old and new – to the BSF personnel including those who joined the service after January 1, 2004.

A Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon also took note of the fact that another petition entailing the same question in relation to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is already pending before the High Court. It posted both the petitions to be heard together on August 26.

Advocate Ankur Chhibber, appearing for the 19 BSF personnel, stated that they are presently holding the ranks of Assistant Commandants, Deputy Commandants or personnel below Officer rank and are posted at various locations across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Punjab and Delhi.

Mr. Chhibber stated that a representation made by one of the BSF officers with the authorities to extend the benefit of the old pension scheme was rejected without giving any reason.

He argued that as per Section 4(1) of the BSF Act, 1968, BSF is an Armed Force of the Union of India for ensuring the safety of borders of the country.

“Even though BSF was raised as an Armed Force of Union of India and is governed by a special Act called the BSF Act, 1968, despite that the respondents [Centre and Director General, BSF] had taken wrong interpretation of notification, dated December 22, 2003, and illegally invoked new pension scheme to the members of BSF,” the plea said.