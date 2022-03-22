HC issues fresh notices to senior political leaders in 2020 N-E Delhi riots case

BJP leader Anurag Thakur, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, served with notices

BJP leader Anurag Thakur, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, served with notices

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reissued fresh notices to several political leaders, based on pleas to make them parties to the proceedings seeking investigation against them for allegedly delivering hate speeches leading to the February 2020 riots.

Among those who were issued fresh notices by the court, are BJP leader and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and senior AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued fresh notices as the earlier notices issued by the High Court on February 28 this year could not be served due to the non-payment of process fees by the petitioners.

“Notices could not be served to the proposed respondents (politicians, activists and others) as process fees were not filed. On the filing of process fees by the petitioners within two days and taking all other steps, let fresh notices be issued to all the proposed respondents,” the High Court said while posting the case for hearing on April 29.

NGO ‘Lawyers Voice’, in its plea, has sought registration of FIRs for hate speech against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, former AIMIM MLA Warris Pathan, activist Harsh Mander, actor Swara Bhasker, and BG Kolse Patil — former Bombay High Court Judge and others.

Lawyers Voice has stated in its application that public discourse cannot become a tool to promote speech that is inimical to public order and if FIR is not registered, the wrongdoers will be encouraged.

One Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq also filed an application seeking FIR for hate speech against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma. In his plea, Mr. Farooq has stated that after the political leaders “engaged in the hate speech and exhortation to murder peaceful protestors, attacks broke out all across Delhi”.

Earlier in July 2020, the Delhi police had informed the High Court that during their investigation in cases related to North-East Delhi riots, the police had found “no actionable evidence has surfaced yet” against political leaders “in instigating and or participating in the riots”.

“As such, as and when substantial and cogent evidence of involvement of the aforesaid persons in the commissioning of any offence surfaces, the Delhi police will take suitable steps in the already registered FIRs. However, no fresh FIR is warranted at this stage,” the Delhi police had said in its affidavit.