HC issues contempt proceedings against judge

The Delhi High Court has issued criminal contempt of court proceedings against a lower court judge here for making a “shocking” statement against a High Court judge.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Kamini Lau had moved four applications before the High Court seeking to expunge certain remarks made by a High Court judge against her judgments claiming it had “effect of prejudicially affecting her career”.

This did not go down well with the HC, which remarked that such “personal allegations” against a senior judge by a subordinate court judge amounts to scandalising or lowering the authority of the HC.

Shocking statements

“What is stated in certain paras of the applications …are such averments which this court has found that they are shocking,” a Bench of Justice Valmiki Mehta and Justice Indermeet Kaur said.

The case stems from four decisions of a single-judge Bench of the High Court while hearing appeals filed against orders passed by the ADJ. The single-judge bench had remarked that finding returned by the ADJ in one of the cases was “casual” in nature. It further referred the judgments passed by the ADJ to the Annual Confidential Report (or appraisal) Committee of the judicial officer.

Dr. Lau contended, in her application, that the use of the word “casual” and some other observations by the single-judge Bench were “totally unwarranted” and “violate the norms of judicial proprietary”.

She moved the four applications before a larger Bench of the HC seeking to expunge the observations and remarks made by the single-judge Bench.

“We found it unbelievable and unacceptable that the judicial officer has crossed all norms of acceptable behaviour and made personal allegations against the learned single judge of this court,” the High Court observed.

“…high court is completely entitled to make judicial observations and is also entitled to refer a particular judgment of a subordinate judicial officer of the District Court to the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) Committee of the High Court,” it added.

“Accordingly we are of the prima facie opinion that the judicial officer, Dr. Lau, ADJ, is guilty of criminal contempt of court,” the High Court said adding there was nothing in four orders of the single-judge bench “which are in the nature of the adverse remarks”.