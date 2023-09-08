HC issues contempt notice to man who demanded death penalty for HC judge

September 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has issued a criminal contempt of court notice to a man for filing a petition seeking death penalty for a judge of the High Court. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said that his plea contains “unsubstantiated and whimsical allegations” aimed at scandalising and lowering the authority of the court.

The High Court’s order came on August 31 while hearing a petition filed by Naresh Sharma, an alumnus of IIT, challenging a decision by a single-judge Bench of the High Court which had rejected his initial plea on July 20 this year. Mr. Sharma had alleged that hundreds of organisations and institutes of national importance such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, etc. are all criminally established organisations since they are societies under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. He had claimed that there is a legal option for these organisations to disobey the government and even join forces against it.

In his appeal against the single-judge order, Mr. Sharma claimed that the judge “stole” his fundamental right under Article 14 of the Constitution and “lied” in the judgment that he was heard at length.

“The appellant states that he cannot say without proof that this judgment, which stole his fundamental right under Article 14 of Constitution of India, was written by the devil but he wonders if it could be written by anyone who is not verily the devil incarnate,” Mr. Sharma said in his appeal.

Taking a serious view of the averments made by Mr. Shamra, the two-judge Bench of the High Court said the appeal “contains unsubstantiated and whimsical allegations of criminal acts by the learned single judge seeking the punishment of death penalty and a comparison of the judge to the devil, which is distasteful and unacceptable”.

The Bench said these allegations are prima facie aimed at scandalising and lowering the authority of the court. “In our opinion, the statements have been advanced with the malafide intention to interfere with the administration of justice. This court cannot disregard vilification of this magnitude against a judge of this court,” it said.

“There is a fine line of distinction which separates critique from allegations fuelled by disdain and a hostile intent to scandalise the court. The pleadings in the present appeal amount to the latter category and must be taken cognisance of,” the Bench said while issuing a show-cause notice. The next date of hearing in the case is September 18.

