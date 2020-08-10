HC instructs DU to issue digital degree certificates

The High Court has ordered Delhi University to ensure that digital degree certificates must be issued to students, who require them due to any urgent deadlines, within a period of one week from registration on the online portal www.digicerti.du.ac.in.
Justice Prathiba M. Singh said that the students are free to register on the portal by giving their details, including their academic qualification and name of their college. “Upon the same being completed by the students, digital degree certificates for the students shall be issued within a maximum period of one week, after completing the verification etc.,” the court said.
The High Court’s order came while hearing pleas of doctors, who have graduated from various medical colleges in Delhi in 2017 and 2018. The doctors wished to pursue their post graduate medical education in the USA. For the said purpose, they had applied for issuance of degree certificates. However, the same were not issued by DU on the ground that the contract with the printer had expired.
To streamline the process of issuance of degrees and to eliminate the need for students to physically go to the DU campus for obtaining certificates, the court had on previous hearings directed the DU to come up with a protocol for issuance of digital degree certificates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath