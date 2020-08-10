HC instructs DU to issue digital degree certificates

‘Documents must be given within 1 week’

The High Court has ordered Delhi University to ensure that digital degree certificates must be issued to students, who require them due to any urgent deadlines, within a period of one week from registration on the online portal www.digicerti.du.ac.in.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said that the students are free to register on the portal by giving their details, including their academic qualification and name of their college. “Upon the same being completed by the students, digital degree certificates for the students shall be issued within a maximum period of one week, after completing the verification etc.,” the court said.

The High Court’s order came while hearing pleas of doctors, who have graduated from various medical colleges in Delhi in 2017 and 2018. The doctors wished to pursue their post graduate medical education in the USA. For the said purpose, they had applied for issuance of degree certificates. However, the same were not issued by DU on the ground that the contract with the printer had expired.

To streamline the process of issuance of degrees and to eliminate the need for students to physically go to the DU campus for obtaining certificates, the court had on previous hearings directed the DU to come up with a protocol for issuance of digital degree certificates.