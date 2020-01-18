HC holds Tomar’s 2015 victory ‘void’

The Delhi High Court on Friday held as void the election of former Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar in the 2015 Assembly polls in the Capital for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers.

Mr. Tomar, who had contested from Tri Nagar constituency last election, has again been named by AAP as its candidate from the same constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8.

“It is held that the false declaration by the respondent no.1 [Tomar] of his educational qualification and vocation has resulted in the inducement and thwarted free exercise of the electoral right of the voter,” said Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw.

‘Not an advocate’

“It is held that the respondent no.1 has not lawfully obtained LLB degree and was not duly enrolled as an advocate at the time of filing his nomination,” the court said.

The order came on a plea by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg alleging that Mr. Tomar’s election had been “materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form”.

In response, the former Law Minister said: “I will file my nomination on Saturday only as decided earlier. The court has set aside my election not disqualified me.”