HC holds DDA Vice-Chairperson guilty of contempt in land allotment case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday held the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairperson guilty of contempt and asked the official why action should not be initiated against him for deliberately disobeying judicial orders.

The court made the observation in a case in which the DDA reversed its decision to approve the allotment of a plot to a woman.

The court said once the urban body had acknowledged the woman’s legal rights to the plot and decided to allot it, it could not back down on its word.

“DDA and its officials are held guilty for willful and deliberate disobedience of the directions of this court,” the court said.

It asked DDA Vice-Chairperson and Deputy Director (Land Disposal) to appear on August 30 and explain “why they be not punished and sentenced in accordance with law for committing contempt of this court”.

In the meantime, the court directed the DDA to execute within four weeks a conveyance deed in favour of the woman regarding a property in Rohini. “The entire cost of the conveyance deed, including the cost of stamp papers and the registration charge, shall be borne by DDA,” the court said.

The woman had filed a petition claiming that her deceased husband had been allotted a plot in Vikaspuri under the DDA’s low/middle-income group housing scheme. Her husband received possession of the land parcel in September 1976, and a lease deed was executed in March 1977. However, due to ill health, her husband could not submit the lease deed papers in time, leading to the cancellation of the allotment.

Subsequently, she was allotted a plot in Vikaspuri in October 2012 and received its possession in January 2013. However, she found that the plot was involved in litigation.

She then filed a plea before the High Court, in response to which the DDA agreed to allot her a land parcel in Rohini.

However, the urban body later said that the plot in Vikaspuri, to which she was entitled, and the one in Rohini were “dissimilar” as the former was meant for people from low and middle-income groups, while the latter was meant for mixed land use, inviting the court’s opprobrium.

